Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

226 AM MST Thu Nov 1 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-012300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

227 AM MST Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 83. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-012300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

227 AM MST Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

AZZ553-554-012300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

227 AM MST Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ566-012300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

227 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ562-012300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

227 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ560-561-012300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

227 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 80. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 73 to 83. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

