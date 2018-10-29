CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

115 FPUS55 KPSR 290949

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

248 AM MST Mon Oct 29 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-292300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

249 AM MST Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 84 to 88. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. South wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 53 to 59. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-292300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

249 AM MST Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Light wind in the evening

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

AZZ553-554-292300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

249 AM MST Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 74 to 79. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ566-292300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

249 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 58 to 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-292300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

249 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Breezy. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-292300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

249 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 46 to 56. North wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 67 to 77. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

