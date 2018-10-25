CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

855 PM MST Wed Oct 24 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-251100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

855 PM MST Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-251100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

855 PM MST Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

AZZ553-554-251100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

855 PM MST Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ566-251100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

855 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ562-251100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

855 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

CAZ560-561-251100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

855 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

