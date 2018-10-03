CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018
_____
814 FPUS55 KPSR 031653
ZFPPSR
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California
National Weather Service Phoenix AZ
952 AM MST Wed Oct 3 2018
AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-032300-
Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-
North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-
South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-
Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,
Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,
Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,
and Queen Creek
952 AM MST Wed Oct 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs 82 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except
locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs 80 to 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Light wind in the morning becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 60s. Chance of
measurable rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 77 to 80.
$$
AZZ541-549-555-032300-
Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-
Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,
and Apache Junction
952 AM MST Wed Oct 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch
possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs 79 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain
10 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the
evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. South wind around 5 mph in the
morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to
upper 60s. Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of
measurable rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper
40s to upper 50s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ566-032300-
Imperial County West-
Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,
Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City
952 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Breezy. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of measurable
rain 10 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 85 to 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ562-032300-
Imperial County Southwest-
Including the city of Mountain Spring
952 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance
of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 87 to 92.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Windy. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 60s to
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ560-561-032300-
Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-
Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys
Village
952 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 76 to
86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of measurable rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Breezy and cooler. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.
$$
_____
