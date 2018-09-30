CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

_____

068 FPUS55 KPSR 302307

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

406 PM MST Sun Sep 30 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-011100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

406 PM MST Sun Sep 30 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous

showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75.

West wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to

a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 82 to

86. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent.

Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rain possible after midnight. Lows 66 to 72. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

over an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rain possible in the morning. Highs 81 to 85. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall over an inch possible,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-011100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

406 PM MST Sun Sep 30 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous

showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 64 to 74.

West wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to

a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of

an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rain possible after midnight. Lows 61 to 71. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of measurable rain near 100 percent. Rainfall up to three

quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rain possible. Highs 80 to 85. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent. Rainfall over an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of

measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-011100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

406 PM MST Sun Sep 30 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous

showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 64 to 74.

West wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to

a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 82 to

87. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rain possible after midnight. Lows 60 to 70. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall over an inch possible,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Locally heavy rain possible in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.

South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ566-011100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

406 PM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 88 to 93.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 66 to 76. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 70 percent. Rainfall

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs 92 to 97. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-011100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

406 PM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 87 to 92.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 50 percent.

Rainfall around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 67 to 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 70 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs 90 to 95. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 20 to

30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-011100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

406 PM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 74. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 87. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows 59 to 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable

rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs

80 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph in

the evening becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather