CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, September 21, 2018

_____

344 FPUS55 KPSR 220330

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

829 PM MST Fri Sep 21 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-221100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

829 PM MST Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 101. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 80. South wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-221100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

829 PM MST Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

AZZ553-554-221100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

829 PM MST Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ566-221100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

829 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ562-221100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

829 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ560-561-221100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

829 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather