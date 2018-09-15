CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

837 PM MST Fri Sep 14 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-151100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

837 PM MST Fri Sep 14 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 76 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 105. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

AZZ541-549-555-151100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

837 PM MST Fri Sep 14 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ566-151100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

837 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

CAZ562-151100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

837 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ560-561-151100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

837 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

