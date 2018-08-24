CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018

_____

324 FPUS55 KPSR 240814

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

113 AM MST Fri Aug 24 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-242300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

113 AM MST Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-242300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

113 AM MST Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

AZZ553-554-242300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

113 AM MST Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ566-242300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

113 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ562-242300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

113 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ560-561-242300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

113 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

