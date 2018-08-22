CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018

_____

393 FPUS55 KPSR 220907

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

207 AM MST Wed Aug 22 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-222300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

207 AM MST Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 100. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 77 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 77 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 103. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-222300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

207 AM MST Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

AZZ553-554-222300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

207 AM MST Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ566-222300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

207 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ562-222300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

207 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ560-561-222300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

207 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather