Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

125 PM MST Fri Aug 10 2018

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

126 PM MST Fri Aug 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much warmer. Lows 78 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight. Chance of measurable

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 102. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 78 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 105. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 85.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 105.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

126 PM MST Fri Aug 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. North wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall around a

tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 71 to 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight. Chance of measurable

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

126 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to

108. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

126 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

126 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 91 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104.

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

