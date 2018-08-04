CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

153 AM MST Sat Aug 4 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 107 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 106 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 105.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 108 to 113. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

