CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018

_____

316 FPUS55 KPSR 032113

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

213 PM MST Fri Aug 3 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-041100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

213 PM MST Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-041100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

213 PM MST Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

AZZ553-554-041100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

213 PM MST Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ566-041100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

213 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ562-041100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

213 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ560-561-041100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

213 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather