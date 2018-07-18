CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

248 AM MST Wed Jul 18 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-182300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

248 AM MST Wed Jul 18 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs 99 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 105. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 81 to 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 107. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 115.

AZZ541-549-182300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

248 AM MST Wed Jul 18 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

CAZ566-182300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

248 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to

104. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light wind in the morning

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

CAZ562-182300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

248 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 98 to

103. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 77 to 87. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

CAZ560-561-182300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

248 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 101. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 113.

