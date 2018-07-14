CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018

_____

610 FPUS55 KPSR 140324

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

824 PM MST Fri Jul 13 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-141100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

824 PM MST Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 103. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as warm. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs 94 to 96. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 104 to 108.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-141100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

824 PM MST Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs 89 to 94. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 80. Chance of measurable

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

AZZ553-554-141100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

824 PM MST Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 84. North

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 72 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs 92 to 97. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. South wind around 5 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ566-141100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

824 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ562-141100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

824 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 104 to 109. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ560-561-141100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

824 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 96 to 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather