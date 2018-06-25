CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

_____

212 FPUS55 KPSR 252042

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

141 PM MST Mon Jun 25 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-261100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

141 PM MST Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-261100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

141 PM MST Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

AZZ553-554-261100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

141 PM MST Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ566-261100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

141 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ562-261100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

141 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 74 to 84. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ560-561-261100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

141 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather