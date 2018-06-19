CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

_____

067 FPUS55 KPSR 191007

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

307 AM MST Tue Jun 19 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ540-542>544-546-548-550-551-192300-

Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-North Phoenix/Glendale-

Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-South Mountain/Ahwatukee-

Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria,

Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

307 AM MST Tue Jun 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 102. Light wind in the morning becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 105 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 111. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 105.

$$

CAZ563-192300-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

307 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 96 to 101. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ567-192300-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

307 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ566-192300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

307 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. East wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ562-192300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

307 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 10 to 20 mph

in the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. South wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ560-192300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

307 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 84 to 94. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ561-192300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

307 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 92 to 102. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 98 to 108. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 97 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

$$

_____

