CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
229 AM PST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ081-190000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 229 AM PST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ082-190000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 229 AM PST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows 15 to 25. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ083-190000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 229 AM PST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ084-190000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 229 AM PST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CAZ085-190000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 229 AM PST Fri Feb 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
30s to lower 40s. Lows 10 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$