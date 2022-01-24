CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022 _____ 396 FPUS56 KMFR 241118 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 318 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022 CAZ080-250000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 318 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ081-250000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 318 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ082-250000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 318 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ083-250000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 318 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ084-250000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 318 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. $$ CAZ085-250000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 318 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$