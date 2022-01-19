CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

_____

078 FPUS56 KMFR 191017

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

216 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022

CAZ080-200000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

216 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-200000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

216 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light winds

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ082-200000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

216 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ083-200000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

216 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ084-200000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

216 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast late in the evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy freezing fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

$$

CAZ085-200000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

216 AM PST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy freezing fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather