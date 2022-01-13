CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

_____

899 FPUS56 KMFR 131144

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

343 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

CAZ080-140000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

343 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow early this morning. Chance of

snow showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of

rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

late in the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-140000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

343 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy fog

in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 30.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. In the shasta valley, light winds becoming

west around 5 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Elsewhere,

northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the late

morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ082-140000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

343 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ083-140000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

343 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and early afternoon,

then shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ084-140000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

343 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the

evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ085-140000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

343 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast late in the evening

and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather