CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

_____

987 FPUS56 KMFR 091122

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

322 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

CAZ080-100000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

322 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ081-100000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

322 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ082-100000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

322 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ083-100000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

322 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ084-100000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

322 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy freezing fog early this morning. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ085-100000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

322 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather