CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 255 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and isolated thunderstorms early this morning, then isolated snow showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Slight chance of snow late this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ CAZ081-280000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 255 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ CAZ082-280000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 255 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 10 to 15. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 10 to 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. $$ CAZ083-280000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 255 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers this morning, then isolated snow showers early this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings around 3 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill readings near zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings around 3 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 10 to 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. $$ CAZ084-280000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 255 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 10. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph late in the evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows around 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 5 to 10. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning. $$ CAZ085-280000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 255 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers this morning, then isolated snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings around 3 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 5 to 10. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings near zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 10. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning.