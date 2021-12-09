CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

344 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

344 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain

and snow showers late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

344 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny late this morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2800 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

344 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

344 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder.

Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s

to mid 30s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

344 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest around 5 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Snow, breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 10 to

15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

344 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Snow, breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Colder. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around

30.

