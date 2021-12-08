CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 7, 2021 _____ 378 FPUS56 KMFR 081041 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 241 AM PST Wed Dec 8 2021 CAZ080-090000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 241 AM PST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers early this morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Colder. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ081-090000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 241 AM PST Wed Dec 8 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. Slight chance of rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. Slight chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph until well after midnight becoming light. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ082-090000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 241 AM PST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 2400 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ CAZ083-090000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 241 AM PST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ CAZ084-090000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 241 AM PST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers early this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ CAZ085-090000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 241 AM PST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 4900 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation except snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3700 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Snow, breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$