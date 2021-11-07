CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

217 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

217 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 7 AM PST

TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 7 AM PST

TUESDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers late this morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers early this

afternoon, then sunny late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming west 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Breezy. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

15 to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph well after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

217 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. In the shasta valley,

north winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Elsewhere, northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east late in the morning, then shifting to the southeast

10 to 15 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the south 15 to

25 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. In the shasta

valley, south winds 30 to 45 mph. Elsewhere, south winds 30 to

45 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. In the shasta valley, south winds 25 to 35 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

217 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 7 AM PST

TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 7 AM PST

TUESDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast late this morning, then shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast late in the evening and overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet

rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

217 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 7 AM PST

TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 7 AM PST

TUESDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 5 to 10 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast late in the evening and overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Breezy. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

217 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to

4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Windy. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late evening and early

morning decreasing to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

217 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 7 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

10 to 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow. Snow level 4300 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph in the late evening and early morning. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

