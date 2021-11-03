CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

_____

899 FPUS56 KMFR 030946

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

245 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

CAZ080-032300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

245 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

$$

CAZ081-032300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

245 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. In

the shasta valley, south winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph late this afternoon. Elsewhere, northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Windy. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph late in the evening and

overnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet

lowering to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south winds around 30 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Elsewhere, south winds 20 to

30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

20 to 30 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ082-032300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

245 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late this

morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming sunny late this

afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph late in the evening and overnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph late in the afternoon.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ083-032300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

245 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. No

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ084-032300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

245 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph

late in the evening, then shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ085-032300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

245 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in

the evening, then shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather