CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

CAZ080-122300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of smoke through the day.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

CAZ081-122300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze until early afternoon. Patchy smoke through

the day. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows around 50.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

CAZ082-122300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late

in the evening and overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Haze and patchy smoke.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ083-122300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ084-122300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Patchy smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

CAZ085-122300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

326 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

