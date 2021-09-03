CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

246 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

247 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke this morning, then smoke

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of

smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas

of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

247 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of smoke

early this morning, then patchy smoke in the late morning and

early afternoon. Areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming light, then becoming northeast around 5 mph early in the

afternoon shifting to the west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of

smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid

90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas

of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

247 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy smoke until early afternoon, then smoke late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late

in the evening, then shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast early in the afternoon, then shifting to the southwest

late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

247 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy smoke until early afternoon, then areas of smoke late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of

smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

247 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy smoke until early afternoon, then areas of smoke late this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the east in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs around 80.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

247 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze early this morning. Patchy smoke until early afternoon, then

areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

early in the afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

