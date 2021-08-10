CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 9, 2021

_____

414 FPUS56 KMFR 101040

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

339 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

CAZ080-102300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

339 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 90 to

100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-102300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

339 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze this morning, then areas of smoke

this afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then areas of

smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 95 to

105. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in

the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the

northwest late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ082-102300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

339 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke early this morning, then patchy

smoke late this morning. Areas of smoke this afternoon. Highs

90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then areas of smoke after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ083-102300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

339 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke until early afternoon, then areas of

smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east early this

afternoon, then shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then areas of smoke after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 90 to 100.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ084-102300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

339 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze until early afternoon. Patchy smoke through

the day. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast early this afternoon, then shifting to

the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the northwest

late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ085-102300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

339 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke until early afternoon, then

areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke and haze. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east late in the morning, then shifting to the southwest

early in the afternoon shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather