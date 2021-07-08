CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

324 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

324 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late this morning, then

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

324 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke until early afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

324 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east late this morning, then shifting to the

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

324 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this morning. Areas of smoke early

this afternoon, then patchy smoke late this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast late this morning, then shifting to the southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

324 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke early this morning, then areas of

smoke in the late morning and early afternoon. Patchy smoke late

this afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming west around

5 mph early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 mph late

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Patchy smoke through the

night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

324 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke early this morning, then areas of

smoke and haze late this morning. Patchy smoke this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast late this morning, then shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight, then shifting to the north

well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

