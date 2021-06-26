CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, June 25, 2021

766 FPUS56 KMFR 260956

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

255 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

CAZ080-262300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

255 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ081-262300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

255 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

late evening and early morning, then shifting to the northeast

well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs 100 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

CAZ082-262300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

255 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ083-262300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

255 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ084-262300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

255 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

CAZ085-262300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

255 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

