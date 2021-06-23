CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

_____

579 FPUS56 KMFR 231022

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

321 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

CAZ080-232300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

322 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late

this afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ081-232300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

322 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in

the evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

$$

CAZ082-232300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

322 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ083-232300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

322 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ084-232300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

322 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph

becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ085-232300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

322 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

