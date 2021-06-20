CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 19, 2021 _____ 519 FPUS56 KMFR 201150 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 449 AM PDT Sun Jun 20 2021 CAZ080-202300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 449 AM PDT Sun Jun 20 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south early this afternoon, then shifting to the west late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. $$ CAZ081-202300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 449 AM PDT Sun Jun 20 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. $$ CAZ082-202300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 449 AM PDT Sun Jun 20 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then shifting to the south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight, then shifting to the southwest well after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. $$ CAZ083-202300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 449 AM PDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 5 mph late this morning, then shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. $$ CAZ084-202300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 449 AM PDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the west late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. $$ CAZ085-202300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 449 AM PDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then shifting to the southwest early this afternoon shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. 