CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

243 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

243 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

243 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Light winds becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

243 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

early this morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

243 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers until

early afternoon, then slight chance of rain showers late this

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

243 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5500 feet this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

243 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet rising to 6500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 7000 feet

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

