CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

303 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

CAZ080-180000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

303 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog early this morning. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in

the evening. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ081-180000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

303 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising

to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. In the shasta valley, south winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

CAZ082-180000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

303 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet rising to

3500 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ083-180000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

303 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet

rising to 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ084-180000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

303 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet

rising to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

CAZ085-180000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

303 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3300 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3600 feet.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3700 feet rising to 4400 feet in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

