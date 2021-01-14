CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 13, 2021 _____ 675 FPUS56 KMFR 141054 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 253 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021 CAZ080-150000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 253 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Patchy fog late this morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ081-150000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 253 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Areas of fog and freezing fog early this morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and overnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ082-150000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 253 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ083-150000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 253 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog early this morning. Patchy fog late this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the evening, then shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ084-150000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 253 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. $$ CAZ085-150000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 253 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the morning, then shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$