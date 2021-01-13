CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

323 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

323 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Rain early this

morning. Chance of rain late this morning, then slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

323 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Rain early this

morning, then chance of rain late this morning. Slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet this morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming west around 5 mph early this afternoon, then shifting to

the northwest late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

323 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Rain early this morning, then chance of rain showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph early this afternoon, then

shifting to the northeast late this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

323 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Rain early this

morning, then chance of rain late this morning. Slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

323 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Rain early this morning. Chance of rain late this morning, then

slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

323 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain this morning, then slight chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy

freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

