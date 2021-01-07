CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1117 PM PST Wed Jan 6 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1117 PM PST Wed Jan 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late this evening.

Patchy freezing fog through the night. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest well after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1117 PM PST Wed Jan 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late this evening.

Patchy freezing fog through the night. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Breezy. In the shasta valley, southeast winds

25 to 35 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph well after midnight.

Elsewhere, southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south

15 to 20 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1117 PM PST Wed Jan 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 2 to 4 inches

above 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

15 to 25. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1117 PM PST Wed Jan 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

15 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1117 PM PST Wed Jan 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet

rising to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1117 PM PST Wed Jan 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

late this evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4100 feet. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4200 feet lowering to 3700 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

