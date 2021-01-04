CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

408 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

408 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE

5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times early this

morning. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 3500 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet

in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

408 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain through the day. Snow early this afternoon, then

chance of snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. In the shasta

valley, south winds 30 to 40 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

late this afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 25 to 35 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

408 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE

5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow early this morning. Blowing snow

early this afternoon. Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy

at times. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to

12 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

10 mph well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

408 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE

5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Blowing snow this morning. Patchy blowing

snow late this afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times

late this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet

this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph late this afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

this morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

408 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain and snow this afternoon.

Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4000 feet this afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph late this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around

30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet

rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

408 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning. Rain through the day.

Snow this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4200 feet

this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to

4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Very windy. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph

in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the

southwest 20 to 30 mph late this afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 3100 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 3 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

