CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 9, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
329 AM PDT Sat Oct 10 2020
CAZ080-102300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
329 AM PDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers this afternoon. Snow
level 6500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ081-102300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
329 AM PDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain this morning, then showers likely
this afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows around 40.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ082-102300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
329 AM PDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain this morning, then rain showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ083-102300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
329 AM PDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ084-102300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
329 AM PDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain this morning, then showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
CAZ085-102300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
329 AM PDT Sat Oct 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
