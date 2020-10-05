CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2020
_____
264 FPUS56 KMFR 051046
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
346 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
CAZ080-052300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
346 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke this morning, then haze and areas
of smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of
smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the evening, then
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ081-052300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
346 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke this morning. Haze through the day.
Areas of smoke this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of
smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight, then shifting to
the southeast well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ082-052300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
346 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke this morning, then haze and areas
of smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east early this
afternoon, then shifting to the south late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of
smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight, then shifting to the northeast well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ083-052300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
346 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Smoke this morning. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of
smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ084-052300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
346 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this
morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
late this afternoon. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke this
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Haze and
areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the
evening and overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
$$
CAZ085-052300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
346 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke this morning. Haze through the day.
Areas of smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Haze
and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather