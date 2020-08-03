CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

_____

290 FPUS56 KMFR 031015

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

314 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

CAZ080-032300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

314 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ081-032300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

314 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ082-032300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

314 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ083-032300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

314 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ084-032300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

314 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ085-032300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

314 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather