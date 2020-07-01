CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

049 FPUS56 KMFR 011027

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

326 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

CAZ080-012300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

326 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ081-012300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

326 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ082-012300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

326 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ083-012300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

326 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ084-012300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

326 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early this morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 80.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late

morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the west late in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ085-012300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

326 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

