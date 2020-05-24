CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

233 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

233 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

233 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the southeast well

after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light,

then becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

233 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south early in the afternoon, then shifting to

the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

233 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

233 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then

becoming northwest around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the morning,

then shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

233 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

