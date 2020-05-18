CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020
_____
979 FPUS56 KMFR 181015
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
314 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
CAZ080-182300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
314 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,
snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet this
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Snow level
6000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ081-182300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
314 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Snow level
5500 feet rising to 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early this morning
becoming light, then becoming southwest around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 40. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ082-182300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
314 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,
snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet this
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Snow level
6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. No snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ083-182300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
314 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,
snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet this
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and
snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail in the evening. Snow level 6500 feet
lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ084-182300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
314 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Snow level
5500 feet rising to 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the evening. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 5500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ085-182300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
314 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Snow level
6000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and
snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail in the evening. Snow level 6500 feet
lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to
6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather