CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

_____

294 FPUS56 KMFR 132135

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

234 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

CAZ080-141100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

234 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers this evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ081-141100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

234 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers this evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

around 5 mph late this evening and overnight. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Snow level 5500 feet rising to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ082-141100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

234 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain showers this evening, then rain and snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ083-141100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

234 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers this evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

6000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers, snow

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ084-141100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

234 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain showers this evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows around

40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ085-141100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

234 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain showers this evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Snow level 6500 feet rising to

7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph well

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather