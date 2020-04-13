CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

254 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

254 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

254 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

254 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

254 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

254 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

254 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

