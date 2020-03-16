CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 15, 2020

792 FPUS56 KMFR 161018

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

317 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

CAZ080-162300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

317 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight, then shifting to the

west well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 3000 feet in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Light winds becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ081-162300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

317 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon.

Snow level 3100 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3300 feet after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest late in the evening and overnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2800 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3300 feet

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ082-162300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

317 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 2 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers this morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level

3400 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch at lower

elevations and 1 to 2 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3400 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in

the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2600 feet. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 2700 feet.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ083-162300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

317 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 2 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers this morning, then

rain and snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet

this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ084-162300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

317 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers this morning, then

chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the north late this morning, then shifting to

the east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows around 30.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around

40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the

evening. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

CAZ085-162300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

317 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 2 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers this morning, then

rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in

the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 3800 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches except 3 to 6 inches in the Warner Mountains.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

