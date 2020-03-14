CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 13, 2020
992 FPUS56 KMFR 141012
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
311 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020
CAZ080-142300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
311 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE
2500 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 4 inches at lower elevations and 3 to
5 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet lowering
to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet rising to
2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches at
lower elevations and 2 to 4 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,
then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
2500 feet lowering to 1500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ081-142300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
311 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely this morning, then rain and
snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 2200 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2600 feet lowering
to 2000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch at
lower elevations and 2 to 3 inches above 3000 feet. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the east around 5 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Snow level 1900 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 2400 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
2100 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ082-142300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
311 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then rain and snow showers
this afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to
3 inches at lower elevations and 2 to 4 inches above 4000 feet.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers after midnight. Snow level 2900 feet in the evening. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 6 inches at lower elevations and 3 to
7 inches above 4000 feet. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs
in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,
then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2600 feet
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance
of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ083-142300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
311 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows
in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs
in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then chance
of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ084-142300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
311 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers this
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows
in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the
evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ085-142300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
311 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers this
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 1 to
3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and
overnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except
2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the
evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
$$
