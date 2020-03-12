CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

347 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

CAZ080-122300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

347 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west early in the afternoon,

then increasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

2500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ081-122300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

347 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then

shifting to the south early in the afternoon shifting to the west

late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 3100 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ082-122300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

347 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 3400 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2800 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ083-122300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

347 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers. Colder. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ084-122300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

347 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and

early afternoon, then shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Breezy. West

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

CAZ085-122300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

347 AM PDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest early in the

afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 4400 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

